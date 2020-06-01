Lightening storms ignite three forest fires in Spain’s Costa del Sol on Sunday

Three forest fires have been reported on late Sunday afternoon (May 31) in Malaga’s municipalities of Ojén, Monda and Sedella as a result of lightening storms, according to Andalucia’s Department of Prevention and Extinction of Forest Fires (Infoca Plan).

ALL three are now reported to be under control, confirmed the authorities. The Sedella fire was controlled fairly quickly thanks to firefighters in the air and operators on the ground. Monda’s forest fire is also now reported to be under control.

However, the Ojén forest fire, which was reported to be the largest of the three in magnitude, has taken longer to control requiring water helicopters, 11 BRICA troops, 14 forest firefighters, as well as several other technicians and environmental agents.

-- Advertisement --



According to NASA research, lightening strikes are actually a leading cause of forest fires, which are increasing each year as a result of climate change.