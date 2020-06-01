Jet2holidays sells its logistics arm for almost €112million to Concentrate on its Airline and Tour Operations

Jet2 and Jet2holidays owner, Dart Group, now has almost €112million to play with, ensuring a bright future for the British package holiday provider and tour operator.

The airline has suffered very badly in the coronavirus crisis, some other airlines have disappeared forever, the rest forced to make drastic cutbacks and perform a “pruning” operation just to survive.

The news of the sell-out was welcomed by staff and suppliers to Jet2 as, if nothing else, it proves the airline is serious about carrying on making a go of it for at least the near future. This is great news for holidaymakers too, worried about the refund fiasco that has been needling the industry for the last few months,

Jet2 and Jet2holidays recently announced plans to restart holidays and flights on 1 July.

-- Advertisement --



In a statement, Jet2 said, “In view of the ongoing travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on July 1st.