Helicopter rescue of injured Pulpi paraglider in Spain’s Costa Almeria

A 60-YEAR old paraglider had to be evacuated by helicopter after suffering injuries in an accident in Pulpi at midday on Sunday.

The emergency services reported that the 60-year old came down in a difficult to access area of the Sierra Aguilon mountains in Pilar de Jaravia.

Guardia Civil, Local Police, Bomberos del Levante firefighters and an EPES Public Health Emergency Company team went to his rescue after a member of the public called 112. But they had to call in a Guardia Civil rescue helicopter from Granada, which flew the injured man to Torrecardenas hospital in Almeria city.