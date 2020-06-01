Government Retracts: Nightlife Venues and Bars in Spain Will Not Be Allowed to Open Under Phase 3

Contrary to what was first decided by the government when outlining the de-escalation phases, nightlife venues and late cocktail bars will not be allowed to open to the general public under Phase 3.

ACCORDING to the new order published this Saturday, May 23, in the Official State Gazette, the government in Spain has rectified its initial decision and decree published in April which stated that they could.

The National Federation of Entrepreneurs of Leisure and Entertainment Spain at Night has admitted their bewilderment and incomprehension about this backtracking of their decision. They have also demanded to have a direct conversation with the Ministry of Health to analyse the safety and de-escalation progress of their sector.

The sector, which has recently presented a plan of sanitary and hygienic measures to reduce the risk Covid-19 transmission in its premises, in accordance with Institute of Tourism Quality and the support of the Ministry of Industry, hopes to engage in a direct dialogue with the health administration to clarify the trajectory of the industry’s future before a majority of Spain enters Phase 3 on June 8.

Under the Phase 3 section of the Official State Gazette, the order outlines that the interior of restaurants and hospitality businesses may open up to 50 per cent capacity and under the necessary security protocols, except the nightclubs or nightlife bars.