DELEGATES from Elda’s Moors and Christians groups voted, telematically, to postpone the fiestas until next year.

After the State of Alarm was announced last March, the delegates originally agreed to move the fiestas from June to October but following the recent online assembly, the majority opted to wait until next 2021.

They did not rule out holding the traditional Half-year fiestas in December, but this will be decided nearer the date.