Eight New Virus Cases as Spain’s Costa Blanca South Enters Phase Two of Lockdown Relaxation

EIGHT new coronavirus cases have been announced in Spain’s Costa Blanca South area on the day that it entered Phase two of lockdown relaxation.

Figures released this Monday (June 1) also showed that for the sixth successive day, there were no fatalities in the Vega Baja.

The death toll since the crisis began is 78 split between 57 in the Torrevieja health department and 21 in the Orihuela health area.

-- Advertisement --



Of the new cases, seven of them were recorded in Torrevieja.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by the Ribera Salud contractor, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro, Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.