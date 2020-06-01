Charity on Spain’s Costa del Sol is Calling Out for More Volunteers

COLLECTIVE CALLING is a faith-based charity operating in Tanzania and along a corridor from Marbella to Manilva on the Costa del Sol where it is providing food and necessary household products for more than 800 individuals in 204 households who are in need of assistance.

Volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds and include individuals, companies and other charities but as the need for assistance grows daily, so does the need for volunteers.

They are looking for food bank personnel, distribution coordinators, drivers and people who can help with administration and those who are bilingual in English and Spanish would be particularly welcome.

-- Advertisement --



In addition, they still need secure storage space for their food bank having lost the property they were using and having to rely on volunteer’s goodwill to store food in their properties.

If you feel that you can help in any way, please email info@collectivecalling.org and to find out more visit the charity Facebook page.