BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Minister of Transport Says All Provinces Under Phase 3 Will Be Allowed Mobility Across Them

THE Minister of Transport in Spain, Jose Luis Abalos, has announced that all territories under Phase 3 of the de-escalation plan, regardless if they are in the same autonomous community or not, will be allowed to travel across borders.

Phase 2 is due to begin on June 8 and after weeks of uncertainty regarding travel restriction and when it would be lifted within Spain, the minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has left the possibility for mobility as part of the sixth and final State of Alarm extension.

Mobility will be established within the Autonomous Community if these provinces are in the same phase or between Autonomous Communities if the two are in the same phase,” explained Abalos in a TV interview.

“If the data regarding the sanitary evolution is favourable and continues at the same pace it is on now, we hope that mobility will be possible at this stage, although we must remain vigilant” he adds.

-- Advertisement --



The Minister has already clarified that if the State of Alarm does end this June 21, as it is expected, “then there will be no instrument able to control mobility.”

Apart from this sixth extension, the Central Government will establish an “even greater co-responsibility” between autonomous authorities.

The Vice President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Marin, has also outlined that Andalucia will allow mobility between provinces under Phase 3 if they are all in the same phase.

Marin has also expressed that they must place their trust in citizens and hope that they respect the norms, although they will also be reminded of them permanently. He has also noted that they must ensure all provinces within the same phases have a sense of mobility.