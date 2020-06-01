BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

IN France, the Ministry of Health reported that Covid-19 has killed at least 18,506 people in hospitals, 31 more in the last 24 hours. However, the complete death toll cannot be established as the data of deaths in social and medico-social establishments have not been provided this weekend. They will be updated on Tuesday 2 June

The number of people hospitalised for a SARS-CoV-2 infection continues to drop slightly to 14,288 compared to 16,798 a week ago.

1,302 people were in intensive care on Monday, compared to 1,609 a week ago.