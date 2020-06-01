Brazen Conmen Arrested in Spain´s Costa Blanca South Over Ripping Off Businesses

TWO brazen conmen have been arrested in Spain´s Costa Blanca South over ripping off businesses to the tune of over €250,000.

The Guardia Civil arrested the duo in the Vega Baja town of Dolores and took statements from four other people over nine frauds inflicted on companies in Alicante Province, the Murcia region and further afield in Zaragoza and Valencia.

A management company operating out of the Murcia region made money by placing orders with firms across Spain for items that they had no intention of paying for.

-- Advertisement --



The Guardia investigation started in June 2019 when a business owner from Albatera complained that construction materials worth over €28,000 had not been paid for by the Murcia company.

Inquiries showed a stream of promissory notes being issued which were not honoured in an extensive scam.

The trading company had a previously good financial reputation, but when it was taken over in February last year, its business practices changed dramatically, unknown to a string of previously satisfied clients.

The new bosses put out a whole string of orders that they did not plan to pay for with firms in the construction, agriculture, air conditioning, heating and electrical sectors.

Nine companies were defrauded, with businesses hit in Albatera, Pilar de la Horadada and Orihuela across the Vega Baja region, whilst targets in Murcia were at Librilla, Mazarrón, Puerto Lumbreras and Barrio del Carmen.