Benidorm plays it safe and mayor Toni Perez announces June 15 as earliest opening date for beaches

BENIDORM’s beaches will not reopen until June 15 at the earliest.

They will remain closed until all health and safety standards can be guaranteed, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez confirmed.

The decision was taken from the point of view of “prudence and caution” and a sense of responsibility, he explained.

From the moment Benidorm’s beaches were cordoned off on March 14, the town hall has been planning how to reopen the beaches once the coronavirus situation permitted, he said.

Detailed information will be released in coming days, but Perez revealed that technology would play a fundamental part.

The beaches’ occupancy is to be limited to 50 per cent with obligatory two-metre distancing on the sand. There will be a morning and afternoon “shift” with a timetable yet to be revealed while beaches will be cleaned, and communal areas disinfected, during the interval. They will also be closed at night.

“Treating and managing Benidorm’s urban beaches during Covid-19’s ‘new reality’ cannot be the same as the methods used in the dunes and coves of other municipalities,” the mayor declared.