Bar packed with boozers on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca reported for flouting social distancing and hygiene measures

A BAR in Mallorca capital Palma is in trouble after police discovered 48 boozers inside an area of just 20 square metres on Sunday, clearly flouting social distancing regulations, and exceeding the permitted maximum capacity.

Police also found the establishment was failing to follow hygiene regulations aimed at preventing a risk of Covid-19 infection.

There was reportedly only one member of staff working at the time and only one recipient of hydro-alcoholic gel. In addition, the officers came across plates and plastic cutlery at the bar.

They made some customers leave so there was just the permitted number of people inside.

The police have reported the bar to the Delegation of the Government.