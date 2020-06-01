As Spain’s restrictions on group sports change, Walking Football looks set to make a return on the Costa del Sol.

WITH the news last weekend that the Spanish government has given permission for up to 10 people to participate in group sports the Walking Football Managers are now examining how they can start their sessions and how social distancing and wearing of masks and gloves will affect them. It is hoped that although walking football is played seven-a-side, five-a-side will be played until everything is at the ‘New Normal’. More details next week.

Wednesday, March 11, at Benalmadena Polideportivo the Walking Football Clubs jointly hosted a tournament to help local girl Michelle Ferretti with her ‘six-pack’ fundraiser for her best friend Benalmadena woman Della Arden who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease.

A special prize programme was produced and all were numbered. Unfortunately, because the lockdown was about to be put into effect programme sales were restricted to the venue, whereas the intention was to sell more in the surrounding area to boost the fund.

Due to the easing of restrictions and opening of cafes, bars and restaurants, more programmes have been on sale and the draw took place live on Facebook on May 30.

Out of the 250 numbered programmes, number 130 is the winner.

The winner should contact Gray Salt at 604 174 980 as they have seven days to claim the €200 prize.

So, get searching for your programme the people who bought them on the night, here is a photo of the programme cover to remind you of what it looks like. The organisers wish to apologise for the inconvenience and that due to the unusual circumstances it was not possible to make the draw on the night of the event.