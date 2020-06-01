Altea town hall cuts back vegetation to enable social distancing for walkers on Algar paths

ALTEA town hall’s Environment department is continuing work along the banks of the River Algar.

Vegetation has been cut back from the paths that border the river so they are wide enough for members of the public to walk and exercise while maintaining the necessary distance, explained Environment councillor Jose Orozco.

“Bushes and plants were invading the paths and it would have been impossible for them to enjoy their surroundings and comply with the State of Alarm conditions,” he said.

Reeds swept down to the river-mouth during bad weather earlier this year have been removed and reedbeds eliminated to encourage the return of native, riverside plants, the councillor explained.

Upstream the riverbed has been dredged at the Sogai bridge, where five arches were clogged with silt, rocks and pebbles following torrential rain last January.

“The removed stones and sediment will be used further downstream to strengthen sections where the banks were eroded this winter,” Orozco added.