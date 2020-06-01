Air Europa back in the skies with connections between Spain’s mainland and Balearic and Canary Islands followed by Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol

SPAIN’S third largest airline Air Europa will be back in the skies in June, starting with flights between the Spanish mainland and the Balearic and Canary Islands and followed in July with the return of connections to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

The first flights are scheduled for June 22, the day after the state of alarm is lifted, assuming Congress this week approves what would be the sixth and, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, final, extension.

The airline will reinforce the route it operates between Madrid and Mallorca, with three flights a day. It will also increase the number of inter-island services.

From the beginning of July Air Europa will gradually increase the services between the mainland and two archipelagos. Then from the middle of the month it will also re-launch domestic routes within the mainland, offering one return flight a day between the Spanish capital and Malaga and Alicante, as well as Valencia, Barcelona, Bilbao, Vigo, and A Coruña. It will also run a service between Costa del Sol capital Malaga and Melilla.

Depending on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions in Europe and other parts of the world, Air Europa is planning to fly to 15 European countries from mid-July and 13 destinations in the Caribbean and Central and South America, as well as to New York and Miami.

Around the same time the airline experts to restart connections with Moroccan city Marrakesh, Tunisia and Israel.

Flight programming and the addition of new routes will also depend on demand.