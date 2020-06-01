ADANA, one of the Costa del Sol’s Most Respected Animal Charities Needs Funds

THE Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals (ADANA) in Estepona has its shelter on council owned land but only exists thanks to donation received and from sales through its charity shop which is currently closed.

The dogs in its care know nothing about the Covid-19 pandemic but rely upon the volunteers to keep them clean, fed and healthy and in order to do this, ADANA needs to keep funds coming in.

One area which is now possible is adoption but there are very strict rules so that anyone interested must make an appointment to visit by emailing secretaria@adana.es, only one person will be allowed into the main building whilst members of any family group will need to wait in reception.

All visitors will need to wear masks and gloves and respect social distancing but there will be just three adoption visits a day.

A generous donor has indicated that they will match any donation received up to a total of €2,500, so visit the www.adana.es website to find out more and to make your donation.