12-Year-Old Boy in Spain’s Granada Sadly Dies After a Solar Beam Falls on Top of Him

A 12-year-old boy in Spain’s Granada sadly lost his life, at around 12.50pm this Saturday, when a solar beam in Alfacar fell on top of him.

NEIGHBOURS called the emergency 112 service in Andalucia, warning the Public Company of Health Emergencies that the minor had been crushed by a beam.

The accident happened on a site on Avenida Principe Felipe de Alfacar which the Guardia Civil and Local Police have already moved all potential hazards from.

The operators at the scene were only able to confirm the tragic death of a minor, who was ultimately crushed by the force of the beam, without disclosing any further information regarding the circumstances under which the accident happened.