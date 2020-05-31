Wizz Air Adds new flights between Britain and Spain giving a boost to the Costa del Sol and Benidorm’s holiday industry

The announcement by Wizz air has been welcomed by businesses in Malaga and Alicante and shows confidence in the region’s, say tourism bosses.

Hungary’s Wizz Air is adding new flights between Britain and Spain and opening a base in Italy as it sees opportunities arising from the coronavirus crisis which is forcing other competitors to contract.

Wizz’s expansion comes as rival airlines announce job cuts and shrink their fleets to survive the pandemic, which for the last ten weeks has shut down air travel, leaving them struggling without revenues.

But Wizz has a strong balance sheet and while it has cut 19 percent of its staff, it is sticking with plans to grow its fleet and was one of the first airlines to restart flights, Europe’s no.3 budget carrier, said on Friday it was opening a new base at Milan Malpensa after announcing on Thursday new routes between London Luton and Spanish holiday resorts, taking the fight directly to Luton-headquartered EasyJet.

EasyJet, the continent’s second-biggest budget carrier after leader Ryanair, has a strong position flying British holidaymakers to Spain. It said on Thursday it would cut its aircraft numbers and axe 30% of its staff and Wizz air have just taken advantage of this.