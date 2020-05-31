Spain’s Prime Minister to ask for sixth extension to coronavirus crisis state of alarm

SPAIN’S Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will ask for a sixth and final extension to the coronavirus crisis state of alarm.

Sanchez confirmed to the heads of the country’s regional governments in a videoconference meeting this morning that the Cabinet will next Tuesday approve the request for Congress to back extending the state of alarm for a further fortnight until June 21.

According to reports the Prime Minister told the regional presidents that the health authorities and experts had recommended limiting movement for an additional two weeks.

-- Advertisement --



But he also explained that during this period it will be their administrations which have “absolute governance” and the responsibility for managing the de-escalation. Also, that the regional governments will participate in decision-making on the administration of European funds for reconstruction.

These are conditions which allowed for the Prime Minister to negotiate pacts with two regional parties to prepare the ground for the new extension to get through Congress on Wednesday.

The left-wing, pro-Catalan independence ERC will abstain in the vote and the PNV Basque nationalist party will vote in favour.