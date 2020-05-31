Spain’s PM promises to restore freedom across the country by July 1 & reactivate tourism for holidaymakers at home & abroad

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has promised to restore freedom and mobility across the whole of the country by July 1 thanks to the favourable evolution of the coronavirus epidemic.

“THE evolution is going much better than we had forecast, from a medical perspective as well economically and politically. Infections have plummeted,” a relieved Sanchez pointed out in today’s press conference.

The country, in fact, has registered the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases, since the pandemic started. Just 96 new cases have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours across Spain, with around 39 coronavirus-related fatalities registered this week. In addition, around eight of Spain’s territories reported no new cases of the infection. They include the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country, Ceuta, Galicia, Melilla, Murcia, La Rioja, and Valencia. According to the Health Ministry, the rate of new infections in Spain fell to 0.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, today (Sunday).

Thanks to the favourable results, Sanchez added that “the entire country will see mobility restored on July 1, so long as there is no deviation in the evolution of the epidemic.”

Now that that the pandemic is finally under control, Sanchez and his government can focus on the economy, which has been severely devastated as a result of the lockdown and pandemic. Sanchez boosted hope for the tourism industry, as he confirmed that the sector is a “top priority in Spain’s economic recovery plans”, as reported. Tourism from within the country can start in June and international tourism from July 1, when quarantine measures for international arrivals are expected to end, he confirmed.