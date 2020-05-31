Spain delivers huge blow to British holidaymakers insisting Covid-19 ‘statistics must improve’ before they can return while welcoming German & Nordic tourists this summer

Spain has delivered a huge blow to British tourists who have their sights set on a Spanish summer holiday this year.

THE country’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Reyes Maroto has stated that the UK’s Covid-19 statistics must improve before Brits can return to Spain, but welcomed tourists from low-risk coronavirus countries like Germany and the Nordic states. In an interview with Efe yesterday, she pointed out that “holidaymakers from the UK would have to wait to come to Spain until the country’s coronavirus statistics improve,” as reported.

Although Maroto has spoken with tour operators like TUI and Jet2holidays, she is adamant that the UK’s health statistics must improve before holidaymakers can come back, pointing out that “the British authorities are also advising against international travel, so tour operators in the UK are at a standstill right now.”

-- Advertisement --



According to Maroto, it’s vital that the “first tourists to Spain are at the same stage of the pandemic as us.” So she plans to welcome holidaymakers from low-risk Covid-19 countries first, particularly if Spain can open its doors to international tourism in mid-June, thanks to the ‘safe travel corridors’ concept, as reported. If the safe corridors concept can be agreed, “Spain will prioritise and welcome tourists from countries with low rates of coronavirus, such as Germany and some Nordic nations,” confirmed Maroto.

Spain could potentially start to welcome international tourists from mid-June to areas that are safe and ready for international tourism, like the Baleares and Canary Islands once the safe corridors are approved, as reported. Some of the islands in both territories are expected to enter Phase 3 of de-escalation on Monday June 1, which are well ahead of most of the other regions in the country. They include La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa in the Canary Islands and Formentera in the Baleares, as reported.