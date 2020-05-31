Sixth and final state of alarm “more easy going” and could end early in some regions Spain’s Prime Minister promises

A sixth and final state of alarm would be a “much more easy going” version and could end early in some regions, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has promised.

Commenting during a press conference following this morning’s videoconference meeting with the presidents of the regional governments, Sanchez confirmed he will be seeking to extend the state of alarm for another fortnight, but insisted that this time it would be “very different.”

He explained that if Congress does back the extension next week, from June 8 it would be the regional presidents who have the “maximum responsibility” for managing the de-escalation in each part of the country.

The central Government’s role he said “will be only to restrict the movement of citizens to guarantee that we effectively and definitively overcome the coronavirus crisis.”

What’s more, he revealed, some regions may even be able to “definitively abandon the confinement” before the state of alarm would be due to be lifted on June 21.

At the same time the Prime Minster warned that despite the good progress being made in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in Spain, it remained essential to act with “prudence” and respect the health safety regulations “to prevent any kind of setback”, something which he stressed continued to be a “real risk.”