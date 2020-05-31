Re-launch of nightlife in Spain party capitals Ibiza and Benidorm on hold as Government changes mind on clubs and discos opening up in lockdown de-escalation phase three

THE re-launch of the famous nightlife scene in party capitals Ibiza and Benidorm is on hold as Spain’s government changes its mind on allowing clubs and discos to reopen their doors in phase three of the lockdown de-escalation.

The association representing Spain’s nightlife and leisure sector businesses said it failed to understand why Prime Minister Pedro’s Sanchez’s administration has now decided to leave out venues like discos and clubs from the next phase of the easing of restrictions.

In the plan approved by the Cabinet on April 28, nightlife venues would have been allowed to open once more under phase three, albeit with limited numbers of revellers and a whole host of health safety measures and social distancing measures in place.

But in yesterday’s Official State Bulletin it stated that “hospitality and catering establishments will be able to open to the public for consumption on the premises, except discos and night-life bars, always not exceeding 50 per cent of capacity and complying with the expected conditions.”

The Federation of Nightlife Businesses (España de Noche) said the “toughening up” of the measures applying to the reboot of the sector had left it “`perplexed”, when at the same time measures aimed at “progressive normalization” are being introduced, and has called for a meeting with the Health Ministry to go over the issue.

The association had just recently presented a plan of measures for reducing health risks from possible Covid-19 infection, along with the Institute of Tourism Quality and with the support of the Trade and Tourism Ministry.

It repeated its “respect for the directives established by the Health administration”, but added that given that the “evolution of the coronavirus epidemic is increasingly more positive, it is remarkable that there is this announcement generating such concern in the leisure and spectaculars sector throughout Spain.”

What residents of Balearic Island Formentera and El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa in the Canaries can look forward to from tomorrow when they become the first places in Spain to move into phase three, and many other regions of the country from June 8, is being able to have a drink sitting at a bar, so long as they stay at least two metres away from anyone not in their group.

What’s more, the number of customers allowed on open-air bar and restaurant terraces goes up to 75 per cent of capacity.