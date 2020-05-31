Protesters and Police Clash across America over George Floyd’s death for a fifth night

Protests over George Floyd’s death continued for a fifth night Saturday with escalating violence and raging fires in several major cities. Curfews have been put in place in at least 25 cities, including Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

In New York, at least two police vehicles were set on fire, in Philadelphia, protesters vandalized and attempted to topple and set fire to a statue of controversial former mayor Frank Rizzo.

In Washington, protesters once again gathered outside the White House, where fires were set and fireworks ignited, there was a very large police presence in the capital.

Protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have pledged to stay in the streets until all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, are charged. Floyd died on Monday after a white officer pinned his neck to the ground. The officer – Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, the other officers have not yet been charged.

President Trump last night ordered the Pentagon to put the military police on alert, saying they may need to be deployed to Minnesota, the violence and rioting nevertheless continues…