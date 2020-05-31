Portuguese Islands of Madeira and Porto Santo the first to offer FREE COVID-19 tests on arrival to boost Tourism

Madeira and Porto Santo will be fully open to international travellers from July 1st and are the first destinations to offer a free coronavirus test to all arrivals.

Health officials have said that to ensure security for both tourists and residents, all visitors to the islands will have to either present a negative Covid-19 test done within 72 hours prior to departure or be tested upon arrival.

The tempting offer means that all tests on arrival will be offered without any cost, and will be paid for by the Madeira government. Madeira Islands are focused on positioning as a Covid-safe destination and are working with SGS, the world leader in certification, to ensure good practice across the destination to minimise risk in the wake of Covid-19.

The good news for holidaymakers looking to fly is that at present, Madeira has registered only 90 positive cases of Covid-19, 67 have recovered and to-date there have been no deaths.