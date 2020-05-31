Karaoke Bars on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain don’t know what to do about the safety of the microphones after lockdown finishes

The owners of Karaoke Bars all across Spain are stuck in a quandary-they need to hurry up and open but how will the singers react to using the same mics?

From Benidorm to Spain’s Costa del Sol, there are literally thousands of Karaoke bars and venues just waiting for the signal to open, the problem is how do they reopen with the knowledge that the coronavirus could be passed on by the microphones?

I know from experience that the vast majority of singers refuse to someone else’s microphone, the reason is simple, viruses get passed on easily that way and a “Pro” singer would lose their living for as long as it takes the infection to clear, it’s just not worth the risk.

Its a question everyone who loves karaoke is asking, some “professional” karaoke singers already take their own tracks to the venue, either on CD or a USB stick, but its rare they will take a microphone. But what about after the world’s worst pandemic since the Spanish flu has gone, what do they use then?

How dirty are microphones?

Microphones are used in front of our mouths. They are spit on, sneezed on, and handled from the top down. The germs and viruses left on a microphone can remain infectious for as long as 48 hours (72 hours for the coronavirus) or more depending on how much moisture is present on the windscreen and the age of the windscreen.

It is possible to buy wind-shield covers that are cheap enough for one-time use but they will not stop a person from catching a virus. The screw-on top of a mic is around €10 to buy for a standard SM58 vocal mic, that’s obviously too much, and yes, it’s possible to buy a new mic (if you would call it that for the money) for about the same price. Besides, continually screwing and unscrewing the top of an SM58 microphone is bound to end up damaging it, do the karaoke presenters even want the responsibility of that?

I can’t imagine that Karaoke bars are going to be busy if customers have to take their own mics and even then, holidaymakers which make up at least half the summer trade, would not be aware you have to bring your own equipment. Maybe right there is a business opportunity for someone, cheap karaoke mics!

Some feedback on this article would be very appreciated and may go some way to finding a solution to the problem because without it, what are the venues going to do?