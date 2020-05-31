Health Alert in Madrid as new COVID-19 rates soar in just one week of phase 1- could this be a second wave of the virus?

New coronavirus cases are being reported at an “alarming rate” in Madrid after only it’s first week in phase 1 of the emergency lockdown.

The positives for coronavirus infections are 271 new cases reported, with Madrid (95 cases in one day) and Catalonia (88) at the top, the number of people who are getting infected as the de-escalation progresses are gradually growing amid worries of a second wave of the virus.

Madrid, Alcalá de Henares, and Leganés North areas have the highest cumulative incidence rates in Spain for every 100,000 inhabitants since the pandemic began. Riots in Madrid recently saw hundreds of arrests as the local inhabitants protested strongly about remaining in phase 0, the health authorities are now taking a fresh look at the area, maybe they were right to stall the transition to phase 1 after all.

-- Advertisement --



The town was originally designated as ground zero in the region where the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the hardest: the Autonomous Community of Madrid (CAM) now exceeds 68,000 positives and confirmed deaths are now close to 8,700 .

Health officials in the other regions across Spain are watching anxiously the situation, Madrid could well set a precedent, there are genuine worries should a second wave of the virus be in process in the capital that Spain could get stuck in phase 2 for an extended period, basically wrecking the economy completely.

The Spanish government is fully aware of the situation and the health minister is expected to make a statement very soon.