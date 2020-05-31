Geological phenomenon Pulpi giant geode on Spain’s Costa Almeria set to reopen to public

ONE of the Costa Almeria’s most important natural attractions, the Pulpi giant geode, is set to reopen to the public on June 12.

The reopening of the Rica mine to visit what is one of the biggest gypsum crystals in the world follows a re-modelling of the facilities, including the installation of a lift connecting two galleries, and the adoption of new hygiene and safety procedures in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All vehicles entering the mine area will have to be disinfected via a sprinkler system and all visitors will have go through a ‘disinfection room”, where their shoes and hands will be disinfected and their temperatures will be taken.

Anyone with a temperature of more than 37.2 degrees will not be allowed in.

The guided tours will in groups of seven, or 10 for members of the same family group. All visitors will also have to wear a face mask and will be provided with a disinfected helmet at the mine opening.

Hydro-alcoholic gel will be made available at different points inside the mine and surfaces will be disinfected several times a day.