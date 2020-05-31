Costa del Sol Doctor warns about an increase in dog attacks against residents wearing masks out walking on Spain’s Paseo’s

Dr. Rupert Harman has alerted residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol about the recently reported increase in dog attacks as the animals get scared of people wearing masks.

British GP Dr. Rupert Harman is worried about the rise in dog attacks he has seen over the last week and is alerting all his patients to take care when out and to avoid staring or looking directly into the eyes of dogs on a lead which can cause nervous ones to attack humans.

“I have treated more than 20 patients this week for lacerations and bites, which is really unusual, it has only just started happening and coincides with the de-escalation into phase 2, more and more people are allowed out and so are their pets. Everyone, including the pets, have been couped up for over two months and are excited to be out, the dogs can sense this”.

“The animals haven’t been on a run for ages, any trainer will tell you that it is essential to exercise your pets, not only for health reasons but for their mental health too. People running across the beach or paseo will almost definitely cause the animal to be nervous and agitated. I’ve seen it myself recently, a couple going for a stroll and their passive looking little terrier suddenly tries to launch itself against passers-by”

“Dogs, like most animals, do not understand or like the facemasks, it has been reported a lot just lately, it’s happening all around the world, not in fantastic numbers but enough to make me worried. It could, of course, be down to the fact that dogs are very sensitive animals and it’s been proved beyond doubt many times that they can “sense” things and situations we cannot. I suggest that when you walk past a dog with your mask on that you slowly look away and don’t make eye contact if you can help it, sudden movements are also a no-no.”

So there you have it, take care when out, and remember, anytime soon we will be in phase 4 and all this will be just a memory. TW