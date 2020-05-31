Costa del Sol along with all Malaga and Granada should move into lockdown de-escalation phase three at same time as rest of Andalucia Junta president tells PM

THE Costa del Sol along with all of Malaga province and Granada should move into the third phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions on June 8 along with the rest of Andalucia, the regional president told Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday.

In the weekly videoconference meeting between Sanchez and the heads of the regional governments, Junta de Andalucia president Juanma Moreno reportedly insisted that Malaga and Granada should not be “left behind as up until now” and have to wait an extra week to move forward in the lockdown de-escalation process, the figures not justifying a delay.

Moreno pointed out that as of today there are just 99 Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the whole of Andalucia, and of these only 34 are in intensive care.

The Junta president described the figures as “encouraging.”