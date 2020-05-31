BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Ministry of Health release daily coronavirus figures

SPAIN’S Health Ministry registers a decrease in coronavirus infections, with 96 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours.39 died in the last seven days.

Regarding ICU admissions , the Ministry reports nine new patients in the last seven days, bringing the total number of people who have needed intensive care since the start of the pandemic to 11,400.

The country also registers 239,429 cases of coronavirus contagion since the pandemic began and 27,127 deaths. The highest number of deceased is concentrated in Madrid (8,691), Catalonia (5,587) and Castilla La Mancha (2945), while Melilla (2) and Ceuta (2) are the regions with the fewest deaths so far.