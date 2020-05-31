BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

IN France, the Ministry of Health on Sunday counted 18,475 deaths in hospitals (+ 31 in 24 hours) related to the Coronavirus. In total, at least 28,802 people died from Coronavirus in France. 72 new Coronavirus admissions were recorded in 24 hours.

The decline in the pandemic continues with 1,319 infected patients in intensive care in the country compared to 1,655 a week ago.

The number of people hospitalised for a COVID-19 infection continues to drop slightly to 14,322 , against 17,185 a week ago.