Barmaids on Spain’s Costa Del Sol Prepare To Go “Busty” To Pull In The Punters

Barmaids on Spain’s Costa del Sol are preparing to go busty and possibly topless to attract back the customers and give male holiday makers a treat as they attempt woe punters back

Bar owners on Spain’s Costa del Sol are looking at all avenues to pull back trade at present with some thinking of having busty barmaids or even topless ones to entice trade into their bars.

Whilst it’s not an original idea, some bar owners feel its a good old tactic that drags in the customers and deploying the tactic could raise revenues that have been missed out on for over 11 weeks and could quickly refill the tills.

Wendy Bradshaw the owner of the expats iconic “Brads Bar” in Torreblanca discussed the idea with her barmaids yesterday evening, questioning her staff if they would be prepared to get their busts out to entice customers in, whilst she discussed the idea with other bar owners also looking to bust all sales records this summer with new tactics.

-- Advertisement --



Wendy Bradshaw who is known as the “Bet Lynch” along Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola sea front looked very glamorous herself as she held the meeting, dressed in a flirty little red number wowing her regular customers who thought the idea would be good too.

The first port of call though was to ask the current barmaids what they thought, and barmaid Emma had no problem at all with the sales tactic.

Emma after a short thought of the idea told the Euro Weekly News: “Why not? I’ve got a fine pair of breasts, I may as well use them, if that’s what the customers want, I can soon take my mask off so why not my top too? I’ve never served totally topless before but I am prepared to give it a whirl, hey if it drags the customers in then so be it, or maybe go very low cut and doing a lot of bending, which ever way the boss goes I’m up for it”

Although the other barmaid on duty was not quite so keen, Stephanie Bootle said “I’m a bit shy really and I’ve got fair skin, sunburn could be an issue as I serve the drinks on the beach as well, I think Emma can be be front of house, she seems cool with the idea”

Customers responded with their thoughts, Chris Dawson a regular said “I think its a fantastic idea, the lads will love it, this bar will soon be packed again, as the tourists return I’m sure they will too, it’s not a sexual thing is it? it’s natural beauty”

Maggie Wilson also had no issues as she said ” If the girls want to flaunt their assets so be it, doesn’t do anyone any harm, it won’t put me off coming in, hey it will be aa case of more men coming in and that can only be good news for single woman like me” she laughed.

Wendy is currently considering the idea, but another bar owner from the back streets of nearby Los Boliches said ” It’s a great idea we will have to give it a whirl, look how many men and women go to a Hooters bard for example”