Well-Behaved Children Getting Mask Packs of Goodies in Spain’s Costa Blanca South

CHILDREN in Spain’s Costa Blanca South city of Torrevieja are to get special packs of coloured masks as an appreciation of their good behaviour during the lockdown.

The initiative has come from Torrevieja Council who will distribute 12,000 masks for the youngsters aged between six and 12.

The packs will also be accompanied with a special certificate, and parents will be asked to pick them up between June 2 and June 5 at four schools, namely at Acequión, Cuba, Inmaculada and Ciudad del Mar.

The times will be between 9.30am and 1.30pm, and appointments need to be made beforehand via the appropriate Facebook page of each school.

The washable hygienic masks are, in addition to being reusable, anti-viral and anti-bacterial and are said to be comfortable to wear in hot temperatures and humidity, which is perfect timing with the warmer summer weather approaching.