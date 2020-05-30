Spain’s Tourist and Hospitality Sector Receives a Welcome Boost as Health Minister Reports Lower Infections and Milder Symptoms

The Spanish Health Ministry has confirmed that the steady drop in new cases and deaths from the coronavirus is continuing and also revealed that new cases are showing much milder symptoms.

Travel and tourism bosses across Spain’s Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca will no doubt be elated on the news that the worst crisis in memory for the industry is slowly coming to an end.

It has been revealed today that new cases of the coronavirus are presenting with much milder symptoms, as yet scientists have not come with the answer why but is does like there is light at the end of the tunnel at last.

Holidaymakers to Spain are said to be waiting for the green light to start booking and by all accounts, this recent news has started off a flurry of activity in the sector. Hotels, beaches, bars, and restaurants are mostly now in a position to welcome back tourists for the delayed summer season. Many pundits have predicted that there will be a winter season that will carry on longer than normal and may even remain a yearly fixture.

The other welcome news was that Malaga and Granada in Spain’s Andalusia will move into phase two of the lockdown on Monday, holding out another much-needed lifeline for the region.

The summer is here, businesses are showing the first green shoots of recovery and hopefully, by September, things will back to the new “normal. We shall see! TW