Spain’s Holiday Bookings Offer Land Of Hope & Revenue On the Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca

Holiday bookings on Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca have soared in the 7 last 7 days offering expat traders a “land of hope and revenue”

According to Travel agent Rian Rodber, in the last 7 days the rate of holiday bookings for Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca have rocketed to the largest amount of sales this year bringing much relief to local expat business owners desperate to resume normality.

Rian told the Euro Weekly News: “The last 7 days we have seen an immense spike in holiday bookings to Spain at last, sales have flown and continue to fly for Spain and we are expecting another busy weekend”

“All the fresh positive news coming out of Spain and with airline announcements of when they are to fly again has made a massive difference to bookings”

“Sales on Spain bookings are up 95% on this time last year as clients now have the confidence to book, many taking early deals too for July as they are desperate to return to Spain”

“Benidorm is leading the sales, Benalmadena is in second place closely followed by many other regions”

The news has been greeted with much optimism amongst traders and bar owners on both coasts as Gary Adamson Managing Director of Bars Abroad told the Euro weekly News: “Fantastic,I’ve been telling my clients the wave would come and here it is, here comes the land of hope and revenue”

“Get them back and as soon as possible, this is music to my ears, it’s what we have been waiting for all year, I hope and pray they arrive in their droves” said Alicante bar owner Kevin Davies.

The news has brought so much delight to bar owners especially along both coasts as they prepare for phase 2 on Monday as Wendy Bradshaw explained: ” Dynamite, its the best news for a very long while, trades been ok but now we can really hopefully get back on track with extra foot flow and more customers, the news is very welcoming indeed!”