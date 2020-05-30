Spain’s Government backtracks & prohibits discotheques & nightlife venues from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca from opening in Phase 3 of de-escalation

Spain’s Government has announced that nightclubs and other nightlife venues will not be able to open their doors in Phase 3 of de-escalation as previously announced, due to the high risks of Covid-19 contagion.

BACK in April, the Government said it would allow discotheques and nightlife venues to open with limited capacity in Phase 3 of de-escalation, but it has changed its mind on the advice of health experts due to Covid-19 contagion concerns. According to Spain’s Official State Bulletin, published today, the Government has decided to delay the opening of nightclubs and nightlife venues until further notice.

The announcement follows a spike in new cases in various regions, such as Ceuta and the Catalan province of Lleida, which have been largely attributed to an increase in the number of gatherings and parties with larger than permitted attendees.

-- Advertisement --



The news came as a blow to Spain’s National Federation of Leisure and Entertainment Entrepreneurs, who are “perplexed” by the Ministry of Health’s decision. They plan to have a meeting with the Industry and Tourism Minister as soon as feasibly possible, with proposals on how they aim to minimise the risk of Covid-19 contagion at their venues. They hope their measures will help to overturn the Government’s decision about allowing them to reopen in Phase 3 of de-escalation.