Spain´s Costa Blanca South Hits Phase Two on Monday with Three Days of No New Coronavirus Cases

SPAIN’S Costa Blanca South will hit Phase Two of State of Alarm relaxation measures this Monday(June 1) in a decent frame of mind, as latest coronavirus infection figures show no new cases for three successive days.

Saturday´s figures therefore remain static at 708 active cases in the Vega Baja region with 495 current cases in the Torrevieja health department area, whilst Orihuela stands at 213.

The death toll since the crisis began is 78 split between 57 in Torrevieja and 21 in Orihuela.

-- Advertisement --



The statistics only deal with active cases of the coronavirus that have been detected and do not reflect the overall number of confirmed infections in the area during the pandemic,

In a local breakdown produced for the first time, the Valencian Health Ministry revealed that two Vega Baja municipalities have had no recorded cases at all, namely Jacarilla and Granja de Rocamora.

In addition, Algorfa, Benferri, Benijófar, Catral, Cox, Los Montesinos, Rafal and San Isidro have reported no deaths and very low infection rates.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro, Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by the Ribera Salud contractor, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.