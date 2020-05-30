Spain´s Costa Blanca Has Torrevieja´s Main Shopping Centre Gearing Up For Reopening

TORREVIEJA´S main shopping centre in Spain´s Costa Blanca is gearing up to reopen this Monday(June 1) in Phase Two of the lockdown relaxation.

The Habaneras Shopping Centre has put in an automatic capacity count system, as well as a team of workers to help customers through all the rules.

The facility´s management company, MVGH, says that it will guarantee the safety of everybody and a calm experience thanks to “a very complete package of measures that ensure compliance with regulations, established by the Ministry of Health for phase 2 of the de-escalation.”

The centre´s management has developed an action protocol to ensure the health of both customers and staff, which includes different hygiene, cleaning and safety measures.

Ahead of Monday´s reopening, a major disinfection of the centre will be carried out by specialists using an environmental misting system.

The centre has also undertaken for all of its employees, including the creation of what it has branded a “Covid Free Team”.

They will welcome shoppers, as well as answer any questions at each of the two main entrances to the complex, as well as from the parking zone entry point.

One of the rules from June 1 is to limit capacity to 50 per cent within the centre, with 30 per cent in common areas.

To keep to the law, the Habaneras has put in a counting system that controls the influx of visitors in real time.

It will alert management to the fact that they may be getting close to the legal limit, and so they can put in the appropriate protocols to stop getting too many people into the site.

Social distancing signs have been placed around the facility, including markings on the floor, and reminders for visitors to keep to the rules and also to use hand gels.

Automatic hydroalcoholic gel dispensers, with a “no-touch” system , have been erected throughout the centre, along with bins for customers to get rid of masks and used gloves.

Children’s areas and other common spaces, such as rest areas, will remain closed, but other services like a baby room will be open, but with restrictions.