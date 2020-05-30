Spain´s Coronavirus Death Toll is Overtaken by Brazil

SPAIN´S coronavirus death toll has been overtaken by Brazil.

The Latin American country yesterday(May 30) reported that 1,124 people had died from the virus in a 24-hour period, taking the total to 27,878.

In terms of cases, Brazil now lies second behind the United States, and there´s no indication that the news is going to get any better soon from the biggest state in South America.

Spain´s death toll stands at over 27,000, whilst infection rates have shown some dramatic falls.

That´s despite a controversy over changes in the way that death and infection figures have been presented in Spain, with the latest Ministry of Health update on Friday declaring that 39 people had passed away from the virus over a 7-day period.