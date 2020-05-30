Spain’s Baleares & Canary Islands hope to welcome international tourists by mid-June from countries with low coronavirus rates such as Germany & Nordic nations

Spain’s Government has announced that the Baleares and Canary Islands could potentially start to welcome international tourists by mid-June if safe travel corridors are agreed.

RIGHT now the Baleares and Canary Islands are the regions that are most ready to receive international tourists, ideally from European nations such as Germany and the Nordic countries given their low coronavirus rates, according to Spain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, in an interview with Spain’s Efe.

“It’s very important that the first tourists are at the same stage of pandemic as Spain,” she pointed out. For now she said that only the Baleares and Canary Islands have expressed interest in the safe corridors concept. “Given their advanced stage of de-escalation, and very low risk of Covid-19 contagion, they are the ones that are currently in the best position to receive holidaymakers without putting tourists at risk, as well as guaranteeing the safety of their residents too,” added Maroto.

The Minister has also confirmed that she is currently working with other regions of Spain to help design safe travel corridors to help them also receive international tourists from the second half of June onwards, depending on the evolution of the disease and de-escalation in the territory.