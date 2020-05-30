Spain’s Andalucia & Costa del Sol register ZERO Covid-19 fatalities for fourth consecutive day

Andalucia has registered four consecutive days with no Covid-19 related deaths, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health.

THE total death toll for the community remains at 1,404 since the start of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, only eight new cases have been diagnosed with PCR for the whole region, confirmed the Ministry of Health. Andalucia remains one of the regions with the lowest rates of infection, at 1.63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In total, the country registered 271 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 8 in Andalucía, 9 in Aragón, 19 in Asturias, 9 in the Canary Islands, 7 in Castilla-La Mancha, 12 in Castilla and León, 88 in Cataluña, 5 in Valencian, 1 in Galicia, 95 in Madrid, 1 in Murcia, 9 in Navarra, 5 in the Basque country and 3 in La Rioja.