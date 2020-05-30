Pinar de Campoverde Sports Centre Improvements Resumed in Spain´s Costa Blanca South

IMPROVEMENTS to courts at the Pinar de Campoverde sports centre will be finished soon, after a delay caused by the State of Alarm restrictions.

Pilar de la Horadada´s Infrastructure Councillor, Rufino Lancharro, said that the project to resurface the four tennis courts and the indoor multipurpose court was very much back on track.

With a budget of just under €170,000 the courts will have high quality surfacing for users to enjoy.

Lancharro explained that there was a lot of deterioration to the courts and that Pinar de Campoverde residents had told the council last year that it was an issue that needed to be addressed.

The synthetic resin surface is at the centre of the enhancements for the tennis facilities, along with fresh painted lines for the various sports like handball and futsal that use the multipurpose.

The councillor said that the tennis court improvements would be done to meet the standards of the Spanish Tennis Federation, along with replacement fencing and painting of the perimeter walls of the courts.