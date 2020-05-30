Lufthansa Group’s decision to offer 165 weekly flights across Spain welcomed by Travel and Tourism Industry

The Lufthansa Group has announced yesterday that, as of June 15th, four of their five airlines: will offer a total of 165 weekly flights to Spain which include connections directly to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura.

The company has reminded customers to take into account the current regulations for entry into the respective destinations, for example, the mandatory quarantine in Spain which is imposed on all travellers from abroad, until July 1st.

As previously reported by the EWN, so-called “Air Corridors” have been proposed to enable free travel within participating countries. The Spanish tourist industry had greatly welcomed the news of the Lufthansa flights and recognises the fact that as soon as holidaymakers start to come back to Spain the influx will only get bigger.

The resumption of flights will mean that from mid-June, the Lufthansa Group will multiply by four the number of frequencies operated since the start of the pandemic, increasing to 165 weekly flights in total.

These new connections continue to form part of the Lufthansa Group’s general flight resumption plan, once the repatriation program has ended, and with the start of the return to the ‘new normal’ after what is seen as the beginning of the end of the state of alarm in many destinations around the world, including Spain.

Airports in Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Jerez de la Frontera, Malaga, Madrid, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife and Valencia are all included in the plan. The Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca look set to enjoy a healthy summer period after all.

For the first time, flights to and from Munich to different Spanish cities also begin, and in addition, Brussels Airlines will also resume its flights to and from Spain from the second half of June.

“At Lufthansa Group, we want to contribute in the best possible way to return to the new normal in a safe way. Very few things have affected both travel and the coronavirus,” said Julia Hillenbrand, CEO of Lufthansa Group in Spain.