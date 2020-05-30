EasyJet Boss Warns 14 Day Quarantine on UK Arrivals “will scar the economy forever”

A two-week quarantining on arrivals into the UK “will scar the economy forever”, the Swedish boss of EasyJet has warned.

Johan Lundgren joined a united travel industry battle against the 14-day isolation plan from June 8 after EasyJet announced a 30% cut in the budget airline’s workforce.

His comments came around as it was reported that the plans to quarantine travellers coming into the UK from June 8 were falling apart with Border Force and police officials describing the system as “unenforceable”.

Senior government sources were reported as saying that Boris Johnson was preparing to water down some of the scheme, or is considering scrapping it completely. The latest disclosures follow high-level lobbying by senior travel industry leaders and a group of 40 influential MPs.