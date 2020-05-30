China no longer classifies dogs as ‘livestock’ as it publishes list of 33 animals that can be farmed for meat

China has published a list of 33 livestock that can be reared and sold for meat to prevent the illegal trade and consumption of wild animals post Covid-19, according to China Daily.

DOGS no longer appear on the list, as the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has stated they should be considered as “pets and companion animals only”. This is a huge victory for animal lovers in China.

Although the trade and consumption of wild animals is now illegal in China, and has been banned in the country since February 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs wanted to make clear exactly which animals are allowed for consumption through a comprehensive list. The National Catalogue of Livestock and Poultry Genetic Resources lists 33 types of animals that can be reared for food. They include 17 types of animals traditionally raised in China for consumption, such as pigs, cows, goats, chickens and ducks, as well as 16 kinds of ‘special livestock’ such as deer, turkeys and ostriches. All the animals on the list are reported to be safe to eat, as they have been raised in China for many years, according to the Ministry.

-- Advertisement --



The list has been constructed to protect wildlife species in the country, however, it may be extended in the future to include other animals, added the Ministry. China’s Government has also decided to help farmers move from farming wild animals for food to other food supply chains or industries, through various compensation schemes and programmes.