BREAKINGS NEWS: George Floyd Riots Ravage America as Killer Cop charged with Third Degree Murder

Violent Protests have erupted in at least 20 US cities over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The former officer, seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has now been charged with third-degree murder.

A tense standoff between police and protesters at the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, ended after a window was smashed and a firework was thrown at officers inside the building. Floyd’s death has deeply shaken Minneapolis and sparked protests in cities across the U.S. Local leaders have repeatedly urged demonstrators to avoid violence.

Twitter user Francesca Amiker posted this video as the Whithouse went into Lockdown.

THE WHITE HOUSE IS ON LOCKDOWN due to escalating demonstrations according to reports.

According to CNN, protesters briefly breached the US treasury building in DC. Secret Service is in riot gear outside of White House/protesters are throwing objects at officers

“Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement and on preventing this from ever happening again,” tweeted St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who is black.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he has issued a state of emergency for Fulton County and activated up to 500 National Guard troops. The Los Angeles Police Department has just declared an unlawful assembly in downtown Los Angeles due to “repeated acts of violence & property damage.”

It’s not all about George Floyd, looting took place in the majority of cities that experienced the riots.

Looting In Dallas Texas-video Courstey BNO News Twitter-warning, bad language.