BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Ministry of Health release daily coronavirus figures

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health announced this Saturday four deaths in the last 24 hours from coronavirus and 43 deaths in the last week. Those infected diagnosed by PCR in the last day have risen to 271, this Friday they were 187. Madrid (95) and Catalonia (88) are once again the regions where the most positives have been recorded. Since the beginning of the health crisis there have been 27,125 deaths in total and 239,228 infections in Spain.