BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

According to the results of the Directorate General of Health published this Saturday, 57 new patients have died in French hospitals. At least 28,771 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic, adding these new deaths to the total balance sheet announced on Friday, which stood at 28,714

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,444 people have lost their lives in French hospitals. 14,380 patients remain in care in France for Covid-19 infection. In the past 24 hours, 227 new patients have been treated for infection with the virus.