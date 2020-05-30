Benidorm Bars Lunchtime Beach Access as Mayor Extends Swimming Ban in Spain´s Costa Blanca Resort Until Mid-June

BENIDORM is to bar lunchtime beach access as the mayor has also extended the beach swimming ban in Spain´s Costa Blanca resort until mid-June.

Toni Pérez says that despite going into Phase 2 of the country´s relaxation of the lockdown rules this Monday(June 1), he wants to make sure that all the correct safety measures are put into place before people can get into the water again.

Pérez commented: “We have to make sure that everybody will be safe and we will reduce the capacity of our beaches to 50 per cent.”

Morning and late afternoon shift systems will be introduced for beachgoers looking for a swim, which means that people will have to pack up their bags and leave at lunchtime, probably at the start of the traditional siesta period at 2.00pm.

The mayor continued: “What we will also do is that we will close the beaches down in the early afternoon and at night, so that we can carry out disinfection.”

“The beach is a right and the more people who can enjoy it, the better.”

In keeping with the rest of the Costa Blanca region, Pérez, said that the number of people will be monitored along with maintaining a distance of two metres between beach goers.

“We are nearing the end of sorting everything out, but until we can sort everything out, people will need to remain patient”, added the mayor.